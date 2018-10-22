Monday, 22 October 2018

Patisserie survives

THE future of a Henley coffee shop is secure after its parent company was saved from collapse.

The Patisserie Valerie chain, which has a branch in Market Place, announced last week that it was at risk after uncovering “significant and potentially fraudulent accounting irregularities”.

Luke Johnson, who holds a 37 per cent stake in the firm, agreed to provide up to £20million in loans.

The board raised another £15 million by issuing new shares.

The company discovered that £9.7 million had been spent in two overdraft accounts set up with HSBC and Barclays without its knowledge.

Finance director Chris Marsh has been arrested and released on bail.

The Serious Fraud Office says it is investigating.

