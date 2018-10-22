Man celebrates 80th birthday with party at museum

ABOUT 40 people attended an 80th birthday party for aircraft engineer Roger Palmer at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

Mr Palmer, who moved to the town from Sonning Common seven years ago, was joined by members of his family, friends and several old work colleagues for a three-course buffet lunch.

The party was organsied by his wife Sharon and the guests included their children, Toby and Justine, and four grandchildren, Holly, Lucy, Libby and Beau.

Mr Palmer retired from British Airways more than 20 years ago. He had started there in the Fifties when it was B.O.A.C.

He finished up working in non-destructive testing, which involved flying anywhere there were BA planes needing his services.