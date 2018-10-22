Spychalska and Evans

DOROTA SPYCHALSKA and Gareth Alexander Evans were married at the Chapel of the Blessed Trinity, Stonor Park, on Friday, September 28.

The bride is the daughter of Lidia and Henryk Spychalscy, of Bydgoszcz in Poland.

The groom is the son of Gabrielle and Alex Evans, from Pishill.

Dorota wore a traditional ivory dress with a long train and carried a bouquet made by Margaret Messenger, from Stonor.

The bridesmaids were Joanna Zaveri, Dominika Mackowska and Parya Darabi, who wore full-length blush pink dresses and fresh flower hair garlands.

The bride’s niece, three-year-old Natalia Kaminska, was the flower girl. The best man was Jon Gillette, from Miami, and the ushers were Jarek Spychalski, Piotr Kaminska Jake Evans and Euan Corbett.

Dorota arrived at the chapel with her father in a vintage Jaguar Drophead Coupé.

The service was conducted by Father Paul Fitzpatrick and the music was provided by organist Anne Evans and members of the Aliquando Chamber Choir, from Henley.

Readings were given by Joanna Zaveri and Mayur Zaveri.

The ceremony was followed by a reception at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row.

The couple’s nine-week-old daughter, Charlotte Jolanta Evans, attended the celebration. The family will continue to live in Henley.