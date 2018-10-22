Monday, 22 October 2018

How to deal with pain

A TALK on pain management will be held in the Maurice Tate room at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley on October 30 from 6pm to 8pm.

It will be led by Dr Husham Alshather and Dr Deepak Ravindram with a nurse and psychologist from the pain medicine unit at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust.

Topics covered will include acute and chronic pain, the services available at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading and the multidisciplinary approach to pain management.

There will also be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions. The talk will be followed by refreshments.

To book a place, call the Bell Surgery on (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net

