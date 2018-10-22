Monday, 22 October 2018

Trains chaos

COMMUTERS from Henley suffered disruption on Wednesday when the rail lines between Reading and London Paddington were closed.

The problem was caused by damage to overhead wires in Ealing which in turn caused a loss of power and the cancellation of Great Western Railway services.

Meanwhile, the annual meeting of the Henley Branch User Group will be held at the town hall on Thursday from 7.30pm.

Mark Hopwood, managing director of GWR, will give a presentation.

