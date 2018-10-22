God came to me in mountain retreat

TWO or three times a year I go on a retreat.

If you have a full life of caring for others, professionally or at home, I recommend you give it a try. You don’t have to be a Christian.

Sometimes I go for a day or a couple of nights in a convent or abbey nearby, but once a year I make the five-hour car journey to Ffald-y-Brenin in the Preseli Mountains in Pembrokeshire, breaking the journey if time allows.

This house of prayer is run by Roy and Daphne Godwin and pilgrims visit from all over the world.

Last year I had to do the whole journey in one day. I arrived exhausted and was unable to attend the Tuesday monthly prayer day down in the valley the following day. This was a great disappointment. It was November. I was the only person left on site.

I settled down in my little cottage, stoked up the wood burner and read Roy Godwin’s book, The Way of Blessing.

There was a robin outside picking up the crumbs from my breakfast toast and a sleek, shiny, well-fed wild bunny nibbling at the plants outside my window.

I had read in Roy’s first book, The Grace Outpouring, about all the people who felt the joy of God’s presence the moment they crossed the boundary. This was my fourth visit and I had never felt it. Sometime during the afternoon as I read and dozed and watched the fire and the rabbit it suddenly hit me.

The joy of God’s presence came to me and it is still here, it has never gone away.

Because everyone else was at the prayer meeting the only service was Compline at 9.45pm. I really wanted to go but could I stay awake?

I carried on reading, dozing and watching the fire. The rabbit had gone home to bed. I checked the time, 9.30pm, I was awake and ready for Compline.

During the service we were invited to lean back into the wall and feel God’s healing presence. The pain in my hip and back from arthritis and the long drive eased. They didn’t go away but they were and still are a lot better.

At morning prayer the next day I needed to share this, so I did, to the joy of everyone there. Afterwards a couple told me how inspired they had been by my testimony. I’m an Anglican, we don’t do

testimonies.

Maybe we should, maybe talking about our encounters with God might inspire other people.