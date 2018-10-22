Twins chosen to promote M&S clothes for disabled children

TWINS from Henley are starring in a Marks & Spencer campaign promoting a new range of clothes for children with disabilities.

Edward and Celia Newton, five, of Greys Road, modelled the clothes from the retailer’s “easy dressing” collection — the first of its kind on the high street.

The clothes have been specially adapted to make dressing less stressful for children and parents.

Celia is able-bodied but Edward suffers from hemiplegia, a type of cerebral palsy that affects his right side, and epilepsy.

He has limited control and movement in his arm and leg and regularly uses a wheelchair, particularly when he is tired.

His mother Emma said it could be difficult to dress her son and ensure he was comfortable but the new range would help.

The designs are identical to M&S’s standard range so children can wear the same clothes as their friends or siblings. However, they are made with softer materials and with the fewest possible seams and hidden care labels that won’t irritate sensitive skin.

Mrs Newton said: “This range is great. The Velcro fastening down the back of the sweater and body warmer means I can easily get Edward ready to go out when he’s in his wheelchair.

“He has stretchy trousers that have a high waistband so when he sits down they are nice and comfortable and they are easy to get on and off.

“I haven’t seen anything else like this before and Edward loved how cool the clothes looked.

“The dress Celia is wearing is in the standard and adapted range, meaning it can also be removed easily with the Velcro strip.

“I’m sure loads of girls out there will love to wear it — Celia did! There’s also a gilet we have got that’s lovely — it’s super-cosy and has got really strong Velcro down the back.

“All the dresses have also got spaces to put feeding tubes in. M&S have researched it and good for them. I’m really pleased and I’m really proud we’re part of it.”

Mrs Newton said she became involved via her friend Claire Askew, kidswear editor for the M&S online magazine Inspire Me, who also has twins in Edward and Celia’s class at Trinity Primary School in Vicarage Road, Henley.

Mrs Askew invited the family to a photoshoot at a studio in Kentish Town and the company liked one particular photograph so much that it has been used far and wide to promote the range.

Mrs Newton said: “We had a lovely time in London and it was a really nice day.

“Celia loved it — she had her hair done and was a bit of a natural! I think Edward was a bit more reluctant and he’s getting to an age where he’s quite aware that he’s a bit different. People have shared the photo on Facebook and I’m part of cerebral palsy and hemiplegia support groups and they have both posted it online. There have been really positive comments.”

She hopes that other retailers will follow suit.

Mrs Newton said: “It has been a long time coming and there’s still a lot more that they need to do.

“It is really hard for us and other people have it a lot worse than we do. You’re trying to fit children into sweatshirts and put their arms straight, which is really difficult.

“As Edward gets older it’s going to get harder. He has trouble dressing himself and it’s not really comfortable when you’re living in jogging bottoms.”

Edward was born with a serious heart defect called transposition of the great arteries where the aorta is connected to the right ventricle and the pulmonary artery is connected to the left ventricle — the opposite of a normal heart’s anatomy. He also has a large hole in his heart.

Mrs Newton said: “We were in the John Radcliffe Hospital and we had a lot of near-misses.

“At seven months old Edward had open heart surgery which was very successful but at some point he had a stroke.”

He wears a splint on his right arm to keep it straight and an orthotic on his right leg to do the same.

Mrs Newton said: “It’s very hard getting across what day-to-day living with a disabled child is like.

“I know we don’t have it as hard as some people but little things like this do help.”