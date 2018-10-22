Monday, 22 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

MP meets tenants

HENLEY MP John Howell held a meeting with some social housing tenants as part of the campaign called Benefit to Society.

The campaign aims to overcome the stigma attached to social housing.

The Soha Housing tenants shared their concerns, experiences and ideas with Mr Howell.

The issues raised included how the sector can be better regulated and how tenants can better represent themselves in the community.

Mr Howell said: “It was interesting to learn how the use of language can play an important part and the enormous efforts that have to be made to overcome the current bias in television programmes.

“For example, the media often insinuate that social housing tenants are unemployed and claiming benefits but every one of those who attended was either retired or employed.”

The tenants also discussed how individual estates can be improved so that they become places people want to live rather than avoid.

Mr Howell said a good example was the Gainsborough estate in Henley, which the tenants said they now viewed as a desirable place to live.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33