MP meets tenants

HENLEY MP John Howell held a meeting with some social housing tenants as part of the campaign called Benefit to Society.

The campaign aims to overcome the stigma attached to social housing.

The Soha Housing tenants shared their concerns, experiences and ideas with Mr Howell.

The issues raised included how the sector can be better regulated and how tenants can better represent themselves in the community.

Mr Howell said: “It was interesting to learn how the use of language can play an important part and the enormous efforts that have to be made to overcome the current bias in television programmes.

“For example, the media often insinuate that social housing tenants are unemployed and claiming benefits but every one of those who attended was either retired or employed.”

The tenants also discussed how individual estates can be improved so that they become places people want to live rather than avoid.

Mr Howell said a good example was the Gainsborough estate in Henley, which the tenants said they now viewed as a desirable place to live.