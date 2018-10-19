Appeal over care home plan refusal

A CARE home operator has appealed after being refused permission to redevelop the site of the former Henley Youth Centre.

B&M Care, of Hemel Hempstead, wants to build a 56-bed home for the elderly on the land off Deanfield Avenue.

The 0.2-hectare site is earmarked for 23 homes in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

South Oxfordshire District Council rejected the company’s planning application, saying that allowing it would exacerbate the shortage of housing in both parishes.

In an appeal statement, the company says planning officers felt “obliged” to support the neighbourhood plan even though there was demand for care home spaces and the proposal was acceptable in all other respects.

It says: “It is not considered appropriate of the district council to slavishly adhere to this housing allocation… and to give little or no weight to other material circumstances, namely the acute need to accommodate an elderly local population with specialist requirements.

“The neighbourhood plan recognises the challenge of an ageing population, the high level of single occupiers of houses between 65 years and 90 and the need for specialist accommodation for the elderly and for balanced communities yet does not allocate a single site for a residential institution/care home.

“This is a flaw... which begs the question if care homes cannot be located on housing sites where can they be developed?”