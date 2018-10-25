Florist’s shop takes over next door to expand business

A FLORIST’S shop in Henley is expanding.

Bluebells in Reading Road has doubled its floor space by taking over the neighbouring unit that used to be occupied by Henley Cycles.

The extended shop will officially open at noon next Saturday when customers will be invited to look around.

Bluebells was opened by Molly Grimes and her daughter Amy Bryant in 2013 when it took over from the Henley Record Shop, which relocated closer to the town centre and was renamed In The Groove.

The shop has four full-time staff.

Mrs Grimes, from Sonning Eye, said the business had continued to grow so she and her daughter felt it was time to expand.

“We made the decision between us,” she said. “We were short on space and did not want to move so we thought this was the best opportunity we would have to expand.

“Christmas is coming up so it seemed like a good time to do it.”

Mrs Bryant, from Caversham, added: “We do a lot of weddings and events but have got such little space here. By going next door there will be a lot more space.”

The business will offer a bigger range of products, such as large house plants and garlands which previously would have to be ordered by customers or made specially.

Mrs Grimes said: “We have some very good, loyal customers and we try our best to give the very best service.”

Henley Cycles closed in January after nine years with owner James Miller blaming reduced footfall and the rise of online retailing.