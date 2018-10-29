Author praises girl’s winning short story

A PUPIL from Rupert House School in Henley won a short story competition at this year’s Henley Literary Festival.

Georgie Pike won the eight- to 11-year-olds category of the Dragonfly short story writing competition for her story with a theme of “The Wild Garden”.

Her classmates Isabella Mathews and Imogen Elson were category finalists.

Alana Dickinson, head of English at the school, said: “Making the final was wonderful and our three girls, along with their families, were invited to a special prizegiving event at Henley town hall.

“It was beautifully done with little published books of all the finalists’ stories left on the chairs, an impressive stage set-up for the presentations and, of course, tea being served.”

Georgie received £50 for herself and £100 for her school and her story was read out to the audience, along with author Floella Benjamin’s flattering comments about it.

She is pictured (circled) with the finalists in all the categories.