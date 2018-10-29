Only for fun-lovers

THE Henley Santa fun run is returning.

It will take place on Sunday, December 9, beginning at 10am at the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows.

The event, which began seven years ago, was cancelled last year by the town council which said it cost too much to organise.

The run’s revival is being led by town councillor Sarah Miller and former councillor Pam Phillips, who launched the event when she was mayor in 2011.

Mrs Phillips told the council’s events sub-committee: “The emphasis is on fun — if you want to run then go elsewhere.

“It’s for families. Lots of children enjoy coming along and dressing up in anything from blow-up superheroes and snowmen to any costumes they might have.”

Participants will be given a Santa hat and the Henley Lions will provide soup.

The run will raise money for Mayor Glen Lambert’s charities, Gillotts School, Henley Music School and the campaign to launch a respite service for dementia sufferers and their carers.

To enter will cost £6 per adult and £4 for under-10s or £14 for a family.