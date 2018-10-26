Cyclist, 70, rides from Land’s End to John O’Groats

A MAN from Henley celebrated his 70th birthday during a charity cycle ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

John McCann, of Harcourt Close, took two weeks to complete the challenge with a group of about 25 other cyclists.

He raised more than £2,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital in London after his grandson Jude was born three months premature in December.

The riders covered about 1,000 miles as they took scenic routes and they stayed in bed and breakfasts or pubs each night. Mr McCann, a retired company director who turned 70 on day 12, said: “I was about the oldest person doing it but I do cycle quite a bit at weekends.

“Twenty years ago I did a coast-to-coast cycle ride from Whitehaven to Sunderland and I always wanted to do Land’s End to John O’Groats but I kept putting it off.

“Eventually I thought, ‘I’m nearing 70, so if I don’t do it now I’ll never do it’. I was apprehensive going into it. We were warned that the first two days through Devon and Cornwall would be tough and they were but they were also really pretty.

“I was okay physically — I got my head down and got into it. We were doing 80 miles a day.

“A very memorable part was going through the Wye Valley. I had never been there and it was particularly nice.

“We had great weather until we got into Scotland when it changed drastically and we were hit by Storm Ali. One day it got so bad they wouldn’t allow us to cycle, so I’ve got one sector left to complete next year.

“I woke up on my 70th birthday in Inverness. They sang Happy Birthday to me and they had a bit of a party for me at the end of the day but to be honest all I wanted to do was go to bed and fall asleep!

“I felt happy when it was the last day. I wouldn’t have wanted to do another week.”

Mr McCann, who lives with his wife Judy, said: “Jude spent the first three months of his life in an incubator.

“He is now a cute, happy, healthy little boy but a lot of this is down to the excellent care and attention he received during his time in hospital.

“The hospital was in Dublin and I have found it difficult to set up a fund-raising page in Ireland, so I decided to nominate a London children’s hospital as the beneficiary and where better than Great Ormond Street Hospital?

“We are all aware of the good work they do for young children and I am sure any money donated will be well received.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

michael-mccann14