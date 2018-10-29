Monday, 29 October 2018

Deputy dog’s debut

HENLEY Town Council’s events sub-committee welcomed a new member last week.

Councillor Sam Evans brought her golden retriever Hector to the meeting and he sat patiently by her side throughout.

She said: “I don’t who he’s substituting for. [He’s got] no voting rights!”

