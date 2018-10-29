Furniture firm best in south-east

A FURNITURE and accessories firm based in Nettlebed has won an award at the south-east regional heats of the Amazon Rural Business Awards.

House of Grayling was named best rural creative or media-based business and was presented with the award at a ceremony t Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking on Tuesday.

The company will now go on to represent the region at the national final in

February.

House of Grayling owner and director Penny Garvin said: “I am a designer-maker that formed House of Grayling following a 12-year career in the City.

“My business incorporates everything I love — interiors, art and furniture — and was set up because I wanted to follow my passions instead of profits for large companies.

“I am absolutely thrilled with my Rural Business Awards win and I hope my success inspires other people to follow their passions and set up their own business.

“Taking part in the awards has been a real pleasure. They do a wonderful job of shining a light on lots of up-and-coming rural businesses across the country.”

Now in their fourth year, the awards are the only UK-wide programme dedicated to showcasing the success of rural businesses.