Look back at fashion

A FABRIC and needlecraft retailer in Henley will host a major exhibition of 40 years of fashion history.

Lady Sew and Sew in Farm Road will showcase the products of Rowan Yarns, one of the world’s best-known names in knitting and crochet, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

The exhibition will run from November 10 to 22 and feature garments, yarns and photography as well as works by designers including Zandra Rhodes and Kaffe Fassett.

The shop will host a special evening event on November 15 at which current Rowan brand director Sharon Brant will tell stories from the inide.

Lady Sew and Sew founder Judy Edwards said: “We are a family company that has been in business in the Henley and Marlow area for almost four decades and were pleased to become a Rowan flagship store earlier this year.”

Tickets are available from the company’s warehouse in Henley or visit

www.ladysewandsew.co.uk