Mayor’s party

THE Mayor of Henley’s annual Christmas party will be held on December 4.

Councillor Glen Lambert is inviting all Henley residents aged 65 and over to join him from noon until 3pm in the Queen Elizabeth II hall at the town hall.

The afternoon will include lunch, entertainment, a raffle and bingo.

To book your place, call the Henley Information Centre on (01491) 576982.

