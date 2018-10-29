Mayor’s party

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
Monday, 29 October 2018
THE Mayor of Henley’s annual Christmas party will be held on December 4.
Councillor Glen Lambert is inviting all Henley residents aged 65 and over to join him from noon until 3pm in the Queen Elizabeth II hall at the town hall.
The afternoon will include lunch, entertainment, a raffle and bingo.
To book your place, call the Henley Information Centre on (01491) 576982.
29 October 2018
