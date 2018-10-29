Happy Halloween, a time to think...

HALLOWEEN (or All Hallows’ Evening) is a celebration observed in a number of countries on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day or All Saints Day.

Most people don’t realise that the origins of Halloween trace back to old Celtic beliefs.

The spiritual world was very important to the Celts; so much so that they had approximately 300 gods that they worshipped for various reasons.

A feast called Samhain was held to mark the end of the “light” summer months and the beginning of the “dark” days of winter.

They believed this was a time when a barrier between natural and supernatural forces was temporarily removed and ghosts could wander freely among humans. They believed these spirits would sometimes bring violence.

The Celtic priests would carry out sacrificial rituals in order to pacify the “lord of the dead”.

These sacrifices would involve burning crops and animals in a bonfire, hoping to protect people from the evil spirits and ensure the sun would return after the long cold winter.

With the introduction of Christianity, many became unhappy worshipping idols and unhappy with the fears and superstitions this engendered.

By the 7th century Pope Boniface IV had introduced All Saints’ Day to honour faithful Christians of all ages. In 834 the date of this festival settled on November 1.

In preparation for this special time of thanksgiving, people began using the evening before — All Hallows Evening — to take the time to stop and think in order to make the celebrations of the next day real and significant. “Hallowed” means holy ones, God’s special ones, people set apart by Him who have received and shared His love (It is the same word we use in the Lord’s Prayer to remind us how God is Himself holy).

This definition of “hallowed” is helpful. At heart, the Christian faith is a reminder of how “special” we all are to God.

Christians believe we have a God who loves us so much that he doesn’t wait for us to get our lives in order and be fit for Him (which we could never actually do!).

He doesn’t demand that we make animal or crop sacrifices to appease Him, but has shown His love in reaching out to us, sending His son to this world to show us His love in action.

We are reminded that out of God’s love Jesus came to die on a cross to make it possible for “his special ones” to be part of His family and rose to assure us of his eternal victory over sin and death.

Halloween gives us options. We can follow the current spirit of the age and go out in all manner of strange costumes “demanding something with menaces” (trick or treat) or perhaps we can do something different this year.

Why not use a small amount of time to call to mind just how special each and every one of us is to God? Give thanks for those who have been precious to God and to you and perhaps for a moment remember the quality of love God has for you as an individual.