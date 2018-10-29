No justice for family of injured boy

THE parents of a boy left with life-changing injuries after a car crash are angry about not having the opportunity to have their say in court.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was a rear seat passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa being driven by another boy who lost control and hit a tree in Days Lane, Ewelme.

He was thrown from the car and suffered serious head injuries which put him in coma and on a life support machine at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for three weeks after the crash on May 12.

Now he is in a neuro-rehabilitation centre in Oxford where he has had to learn to walk, talk, swallow, feed himself and relearn basic cognitive skills.

The car driver and another front seat passenger, who took turns behind the wheel even though they didn’t have driving licences, were sentenced at their first appearance at Oxford Youth Court earlier this month.

The teenagers admitted aggravated vehicle taking and driving without a licence or third party insurance and were sentenced to a referral order.

The court heard how the injured boy and another teenager, who was also badly injured when he was thrown from the back of the car, were still not fit enough to be spoken to about what happened.

The boy’s parents are angry that the victim impact statements they made on behalf of their son were not considered by the magistrates.

The couple say they were told by Thames Valley Police that the two accused boys would not be sentenced at the first hearing so their statement would not be read out in court until later. The boy’s father told the Henley Standard that he felt “completely and utterly let down” by the police and the Crown Prosecution Service.

He said: “We were clearly told that all our victim impact statements on behalf of our son would be part of a pack that the magistrates would see.

“I just wanted to be able to give my son a voice, to be able to explain the events which led to him getting in the car that day and the impact the crash has had on the family.

“No one wanted to hear our side of the story.

“We feel so angry that the case went ahead without any input from my son. He suffered life-changing injuries in the crash and deserved to have a voice. We just can’t believe that the crown prosecutor could bring their case effectively without hearing from all the parties involved.

“We find it even more upsetting that the magistrates could pass sentence without hearing our version of events, the extent of the injuries sustained by [our son] and the devastating impact the crash has had on all of us.”

The family were not allowed to be at the hearing because it was not open to the public but the father said he couldn’t believe it when the case proceeded to sentencing.

He said: “I felt totally and utterly let down and like I’d let down my son. We had relied on the police to do the right thing.”

The 12-month order given to the accused boys means they will be referred to a panel of two trained community volunteers and a member of the youth offending team.

Each boy was also disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay £42.50 costs and a £20 surcharge for each victim.

The injured boy’s father said: “Two weeks later I’m none the wiser. When you’re a family going through so much pain you rely on your judicial system to help and now we’re in this situation where we’re just left hanging — we don’t know what went on.

“It’s a very serious offence and the injuries to my son are horrific. A one-year driving ban when they are not even old enough to drive seems ridiculous to me.”

The father said that the family were told to expect the worst in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

He said: “You get the call from the police the night it happens saying ‘your son’s in an air ambulance, we don’t know if he’s alive’ and 24 hours later a surgeon says ‘if we don’t do this in the next couple of hours he won’t be with you’.

“We have gone from being told by the surgeon that he may not make it through the night to having to watch our son be winched out of bed for three months. He couldn’t eat or swallow and had a tracheostomy to help him breathe.

“We were told to grieve for the son that we had as he would likely never come back the same.

“All I wanted was to tell the magistrates about the events that happened that night. Do I think that’s enough? Of course I don’t, but my son has been through hell so what is a fair sentencing? I don’t know.

“It’s almost like there was a court case that went on without a prosecution. This was closure for my wife and I.”

The couple have visited their son every day he has been in hospital since the crash.

The boy’s mother said: “Our lives have been changed forever as a result of the decisions the boys made that night.

“We will never be the same again, every moment is a blessing, but it has been a sad house this year.

“We hoped to achieve some kind of closure by having our day in court, so to be denied the opportunity to be part of the proceedings and have our victim impact statement read out seems so cruel.

“This is not about the sentence, it is about the truth being heard and about fairness and justice.

“The way this case was dealt with has added to our pain and we are calling for an investigation into why things were handled this way and, ultimately, why we were silenced.

“The police were also not allowed into the court and two weeks on from the trial have still not been able to get an explanation from the Crown Prosecution Service as to the events that day.”

Her husband added: “As a family, we are so proud of our son. Against all the odds, he continues to progress. His determination and fight to recover is truly inspirational for a boy so young with such devastating injuries.

“We would like to thank all our friends and the community in general for all of the support, love and prayers for him and us as a family since that tragic night.”

Their son, who is making good progress, can now talk and walk unaided.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said the family’s complaint was a matter for the Crown Prosecution Service.

A CPS spokeswoman said: “We know how important impact statements are for families.

“We suggested an adjournment in this case when it became clear we had not received these in time for the hearing but unfortunately this was not allowed.”