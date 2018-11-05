Monday, 05 November 2018

MP’s misjudgement

POLITICIANS should always have their finger on the pulse.

But perhaps John Howell misjudged the mood in a tweet the same day that hundreds of thousands of people descended on London to call for a referendum on the final Brexit deal.

The Henley MP wrote: “Conversation in the street in Henley today. Issues raised: what a good job Mrs May was doing and Brexit — how the EU were being unhelpful.”

Others were not convinced.

Jules responded: “Even Waitrose was quiet this morning. Probably half of Henley on the train to the march.”

Nic Smith said: “There were a few conversations in London about the ‘job’ Mrs May is doing on Brexit. Wake up, John! About 1/2 a million conversations.”

Ian Reynolds said: “Ha ha — you should do stand-up. So funny.”

