Monday, 05 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Top lawyers

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Hart Street, Henley, has been recognised as a “top tier” firm in The Legal 500, published this week.

The guide analyses and ranks law firms based on how they are viewed by clients and professionals.

Blandy & Blandy is recommended across 14 practice areas including family, planning and environment”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33