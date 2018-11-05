Monday, 05 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shop expands

A FLORIST’S shop in Henley will unveil its new expanded site tomorrow (Saturday).

Bluebells in Reading Road has doubled its floor space by taking over the neighbouring unit that used to be occupied by Henley Cycles.

The extended shop will officially open at noon when customers will be invited to look around. There will be glasses of fizz and chocolates and all are welcome.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33