More disruption after power line failure

TRAINS to London were cancelled on Sunday after an overhead power line failed, writes James Burton.

Services on the main line between Reading and Paddington, which the Henley branch line joins at Twyford, ground to a halt at about midday after a cable came down between the capital and Hayes and Harlington.

Trains were stuck at red lights for about an hour before returning to Reading, where passengers could either travel onwards to London by rail replacement bus or claim a refund.

According to passengers who complained on Twitter, some arrived at Paddington more than two hours later than planned.

Trains near the site of the cable collapse were unable to move so were evacuated once engineers had made it safe by cutting the power.

Some lines re-opened at about 6pm but services were severely delayed for the rest of the day.

People who bought tickets but neither travelled nor returned them were able to use them on Monday.

This was the second incident in less than two weeks after a test carriage damaged overhead cables near Ealing Broadway on October 17, stranding several trains and delaying others for hours afterwards.