Music and dance at Poppy Appeal launch

THIS year’s Poppy Appeal was launched in Henley Market Place on Saturday with music and dancing.

Mayor Glen Lambert bought the first poppy from John Green, chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion.

A crowd of about 40 people gathered to listen to singer Sam Brown and her International Ukulele Club of Sonning Common perform.

They played songs including Jolene by Dolly Parton, Thirties favourite Bring Me Sunshine, Cecilia by Simon and Garfunkel, Ghost Riders in the Sky and Daddy Sang Bass by Johnny Cash, Nancy Sinatra’s These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ and Wooden Heart by Elvis Presley.

Mr Green, 83, who wore an original First World War soldier’s uniform and carried a replica rifle, danced to the music. Among the audience was TV journalist and presenter and 2009 Strictly Come Dancing winner Chris Hollins, who lives in Rotherfield Greys.

Mr Green said: “We had a good audience who participated and were very happy to have such joyful playing. A lot of people put money in our Poppy Appeal tins.

“The launch emphasises that it’s a community event and this has started to become something of a tradition. Sam’s sense of humour lightens what could be a rather too sombre occasion. The significance of the poppy is that it is for remembrance, for peace and for hope for the future.

“There’s no doubt about it, the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War is of huge significance. As a nation, we are still feeling the effects of it.”

Mr Green said the centenary was particularly important to him as his father, Capt William Leslie Green, had fought in the conflict.

Councillor Lambert said: “It’s important that the town pays respect. There were a lot of Henley people and rowers who died in these wars that we remember.”

Poppy Appeal organiser Annie Arscott said: “This year is important given it’s 100 years since the end of the First World War. Let’s remember how awful it was and how these guys really did change the world.

“The Royal British Legion is trying to raise £50 million this year. The work it is doing is as vital and as important today as when it was founded. We have personnel around the world and they still need support.”

She thanked the musicians, saying: “They bring a lot of cheer to the occasion.”

The Remembrance Day parade and service will be held in Market Place on Sunday, November 11 at 11am.

Anyone interested in selling poppies should call Mrs Arscott on 07702 130432 or email her on anniearscott51@gmail.com