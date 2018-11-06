Phone app offers access to a GP 24 hours a day

A NEW mobile phone app giving access to a GP 24 hours a day has been launched in Henley.

Wellbeing Henley offers a counselling service and advice on legal and debt issues as well as a health assessment.

Subscribers will also be able to take advantage of gym discounts and lifestyle rewards and offers.

The app has been launched by former financial consultant Chris Ward, of Lambridge Wood Road, who will donate a portion of the fees each month to local charities.

The first beneficiary will be Nomad, a youth and community project based at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, where he is vice-chairman.

Mr Ward has been working with the Birmingham Hospital Saturday Fund, a not-for-profit business, and its marketing partner, the Assured Benefits Club, on the app.

Subscribers will pay £9.95 per month for which they and members of their family will be able to speak to a GP via a phone or videolink at any time whatever their medical history or circumstances.

Mr Ward said: “There is little more frustrating than having to wait for a doctor’s appointment, especially when you need one quickly.

“With the 24/7 GP service you can join thousands of households who have access to a qualified UK GP and arrange an appointment to speak by phone at a time that suits you 24 hours per day.

“The service has been running since 1998 and has more than 3.6 million users.

“There is no limit on usage and you and your family can use it wherever you are. It also provides a next day private prescription service

“This doesn’t replace your GP — it’s an additional service. It’s tried and tested and it’s convenient.”

Mr Ward said his company, Ward Connections, was initially approached by Assured Benefits Club about a year ago to take the BHSF Connect app into London and the South-East with 20 businesses, charities, clubs and groups in the process of signing up.

He then had the idea of rebranding it Wellbeing Henley and tailoring it accordingly.

Mr Ward said: “I said, ‘how about if we look at Henley as a group and launch something specific tailored to the town?’

“It’s a semi-social business as I’m going to support Henley charities. For every subscriber, a donation of £1 per month will be made to a local charity, starting with Nomad.

“Let’s say we get 1,000 people next year, which I think we could do, that would mean £1,000 a month going to a Henley charity.

“Once I get this off the ground my spin-off is potentially employers in the town who can provide it to their employees as a benefit.

“Beyond that I have a number of other towns I want to take this to. Over the next three years I’d like to actually have 100 Wellbeing towns using these services in South Oxfordshire and beyond.”

For more information and to sign up, visit www.wellbeinghenley.com