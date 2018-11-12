Salisbury Conservative Club, Henley

THE club has been redecorated and new tables and chairs will be in place hopefully in time for the busy run-up to Christmas.

The old-style skittle alley is now available for hire (for a modest fee) with access to its own private bar.

The function room is also available to hire.

Social evenings are held on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday afternoons. Pool matches take place on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Members are now arranging their Christmas weekend away.

The club’s membership is increasing quite fast.

Membership is open to the public. For more information, please call the secretary on (01491) 572300.