Monday, 12 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Salisbury Conservative Club, Henley

THE club has been redecorated and new tables and chairs will be in place hopefully in time for the busy run-up to Christmas.

The old-style skittle alley is now available for hire (for a modest fee) with access to its own private bar.

The function room is also available to hire.

Social evenings are held on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday afternoons. Pool matches take place on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Members are now arranging their Christmas weekend away.

The club’s membership is increasing quite fast.

Membership is open to the public. For more information, please call the secretary on (01491) 572300.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33