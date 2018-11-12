Monday, 12 November 2018

Church garden for 15 fallen

Church garden for 15 fallen

A MEMORIAL garden honouring 15 servicemen who were killed in the First World War has been planted at Christ Church in Henley.

A small wooden cross for each man has been planted on a patch of grass in front of the building in Reading Road. There is also a display in the foyer.

The men were Frederick C Bailey, Albert W Cook, William G Drew, John Frame, Frederick George, Charles Hughes, Bernard Jeffreys, Charles King, Frank C Lenzer, Cyril E F Lloyds, Donald Macpherson, William Pounds, Bernard Smith, Albert Teague and Alfred Tripp.

