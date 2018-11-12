Church garden for 15 fallen

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MEMORIAL garden honouring 15 servicemen who were killed in the First World War has been planted at Christ Church in Henley.
A small wooden cross for each man has been planted on a patch of grass in front of the building in Reading Road. There is also a display in the foyer.
The men were Frederick C Bailey, Albert W Cook, William G Drew, John Frame, Frederick George, Charles Hughes, Bernard Jeffreys, Charles King, Frank C Lenzer, Cyril E F Lloyds, Donald Macpherson, William Pounds, Bernard Smith, Albert Teague and Alfred Tripp.
