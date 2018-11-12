Monday, 12 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pump plan withdawn

A DEVELOPER has withdrawn its plans to operate a pump 24-hours a day.

Hallmark is building an 80-bed care home at the former LA Fitness site in Newtown Road, Henley, and says it needs to use the diesel-powered pump during the excavation and construction of the basement to prevent flooding.

The company applied for a variation of a condition imposed on the original permission which stated that no construction works should take place outside the hours of 7.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1.30pm on Saturdays and none on Sundays and bank holidays.

It wanted an exception for the operation of the temporary water extraction pump, saying this needed to operate 24 hours a day while the basement work continued.

In July, residents of nearby Mill Lane compained that builders had been using the pump all the time since April, causing noise disturbance.

As a result, South Oxfordshire District Council Enforcement officers visited the site twice.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee had recommended that the application was refused.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33