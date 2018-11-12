Practical gift

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Monday, 12 November 2018
A PORTABLE defibrillator has been donated to Thames Valley Police as a thank-you for their support of the Henley half marathon and Henley Standard 10km last month.
The gift, on behalf of event organisers the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, will be permanently on board a Henley neighbourhood team response vehicle.
12 November 2018
