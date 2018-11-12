Drivers parked in spaces meant for electric cars

THE owner of an electric car has hit out at drivers who parked in public bays meant for people like him.

Danny Darcy, of Piggotts Road, Caversham, drove into the King’s Road car park in Henley on Friday to use the electric charging point.

He planned to leave his car charging for three hours while he used the Phyllis Court Club fitness centre.

However, the two bays earmarked for electric vehicles were occupied by petrol cars, an Audi and a Mini.

Mr Darcy said: “I just felt so angry at people’s thoughtlessness. There are lots of signs up on the wall — it’s not as if you could miss them.

“Plus you have got the charging point right in between the two bays. The cars were parked facing it so it was right in front of the drivers’ eyes!

“I felt frustrated and angry because I had things to do in town besides going to the gym and for a swim and I was hanging around waiting for these people to return.”

Mr Darcy called South Oxfordshire District Council, which manages the car park, and was advised to park as close as he could to the charging point and use a charging lead. The council said it was considering installing bigger ones because this was not the first time this had happened.

The driver of the Audi, an elderly woman, returned while he was charging his car. Mr Darcy said: “She said that she never saw the signs.”

He said other electric car owners were waiting for the owner of the Mini Countryman to return.

“I unplugged early to let another electric car driver plug in as he’d been waiting for an hour.”

In February last year Dick Fletcher, of Mill End, wrote to the Henley Standard after photographing 4x4s parked in the same spaces. A spokeswoman for the district council said: “There is signage at the bays next to the charge point and markings on the ground which show all users of the car park that the spaces are reserved for people looking to charge their electric vehicles.

“At this time, those bays are covered by the same enforcement rules as the rest of the car park.”

Car parking fees apply in the council pay and display car parks Monday to Saturday, including bank holidays.

The charging points have been in operation since February.