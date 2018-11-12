Crossings may be on their way

THREE new road safety schemes in Henley could be introduced in the new year.

The town council is considering installing a zebra crossing in Greys Road and a signal crossing in Marlow Road, near Swiss Farm, as well as a pedestrian refuge and a pinch point in Gravel Hill.

The crossing in Greys Road would be between the junctions with Greys Hill and The Close, near the Takhar Wine Mart and shop.

Parents of pupils at Sacred Heart Primary School have been calling for a crossing for years, saying it would make the children’s walk to and from the school in Greys Hill less dangerous.

Similarly, residents of Swiss Farm have been calling for a crossing close to the entry to the park home site.

This would cost between £75,000 and £95,000 to install with anti-skid approaches on the road, a new pavement and signal poles.

In Gravel Hill, the pinch point would be at the narrowest point of the street and would give priority to traffic heading down the hill towards the town centre.

The proposed pedestrian refuge would be near the junction with Hop Gardens and would be marked by illuminated bollards. This would cost about £27,600.

The total cost of all three projects would be £170,000.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak told a meeting of the council’s planning commitee: “The three schemes should come forward in January or early February.”