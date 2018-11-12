Monday, 12 November 2018

Remembrance poem by Molly Leamon, 13

A POEM written by an Eton schoolgirl for a competition became part of the First World War River Readings at the recent Henley Literary Festival thanks to her grandmother Vivien Canning.

Vivien, from Reading, was so proud of Left Behind by 13-year-old Molly Leamon that she handed a copy to Nansi Diamond, one of the readers.

Nansi was so impressed that she read it out alongside the works of Wilfred Owen, Robert Graves and Rupert Brooke.

With the commemoration of the Armistice on Sunday, I thought it would appropriate to print it here.

Grey-haired, lonely, lost in thought 
Silent, rocking back and forth
Knitting socks he’d never wear
So young he died, no life to spare
No photographs above the flames
Just memories of sunlit days
They were so young they had not guessed
What horrors soon would break the jest
Of glory, pride and honoured deaths
Not frozen toes and rasping breaths
Grey hair, rocking in her chair
Knitting socks he’d never wear

