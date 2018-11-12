Remembrance poem by Molly Leamon, 13

A POEM written by an Eton schoolgirl for a competition became part of the First World War River Readings at the recent Henley Literary Festival thanks to her grandmother Vivien Canning.

Vivien, from Reading, was so proud of Left Behind by 13-year-old Molly Leamon that she handed a copy to Nansi Diamond, one of the readers.

Nansi was so impressed that she read it out alongside the works of Wilfred Owen, Robert Graves and Rupert Brooke.

With the commemoration of the Armistice on Sunday, I thought it would appropriate to print it here.

Grey-haired, lonely, lost in thought

Silent, rocking back and forth

Knitting socks he’d never wear

So young he died, no life to spare

No photographs above the flames

Just memories of sunlit days

They were so young they had not guessed

What horrors soon would break the jest

Of glory, pride and honoured deaths

Not frozen toes and rasping breaths

Grey hair, rocking in her chair

Knitting socks he’d never wear