Boys held as police target drug dealing

TWO teenagers were arrested in a crackdown on drug dealing in Henley and Thame.

Officers carried out a four-day operation between October 29 and November 1 acting on intelligence from residents.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, were arrested for possession with intent to supply and 14 men were cautioned for being in possession of cannabis.

The operation in Henley included stop and searches carried out in Tilebarn Close.

Sgt Neil Anns, head of neighbourhood policing for the Henley area, said the operation was part of Thames Valley Police’s Operation Stronghold campaign to combat serious and organised crime.

He said: “This operation demonstrates that we will act on information from the public — nobody knows their streets, towns and villages better than the people who live and work there.”

At Tuesday’s town council meeting, Councillor Will Hamilton said: “I would like to pass my thanks on to the police, who have done some excellent work to remove drugs from our streets.”