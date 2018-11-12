Monday, 12 November 2018

Pub loo award

A HENLEY pub has won an award for the quality of is toilets.

The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street has been awarded a gold rating in the Loo of the Year Awards.

The awards are based on the views of inspectors who make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across Britain.

The toilets are judged on the décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

