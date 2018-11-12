Pub loo award

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Monday, 12 November 2018
A HENLEY pub has won an award for the quality of is toilets.
The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street has been awarded a gold rating in the Loo of the Year Awards.
The awards are based on the views of inspectors who make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across Britain.
The toilets are judged on the décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
12 November 2018
More News:
Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Campaigner spreads quiet fireworks message on TV
THE woman who inspired the Henley Standard’s Ban ... [more]
Children’s centre at capacity for traditional and quiet fireworks displays
DOZENS of families attended the annual fireworks ... [more]
Halloween open garden raises £1,200 for boy’s cancer treatment
A COUPLE raised more than £1,200 for a boy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say