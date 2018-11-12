Unlawful waste store no longer needed

HENLEY Town Council is no longer having to store waste unlawfully.

Waste contractor Grundon is now collecting bags of rubbish from shops and businesses in the town centre at 9.30am each weekday, meaning they longer have to be stored overnight at a council depot off Reading Road.

The council had been keeping trade waste at the depot near the Tesco store unlawfully since July last year and faced having to spend of thousands of pounds on a permit and an annual fee for storage.

The environmental permit was required as the depot is within 200m of a workplace and the Environment Agency said the storage of waste there was unlawful, albeit the council “had the right intentions”.

Now the council has agreed a new deal with Grundon at no extra cost to taxpayers.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, chairman of the council’s waste working group, said: “The problem was that when Grundon collected the waste in the evening they had nowhere to store it as the depot in Ewelme is closed at that time and they can’t leave it on the lorry.

“Grundon has agreed to come through the town at 9.30am and collect the business waste. That is when shopkeepers and cafés put their waste out on the streets. They don’t put their waste out in the evening as it spoils the night-time economy.”

Restaurants in the town still put out their waste at about 11pm and Grundon collect this in the early hours of the morning.