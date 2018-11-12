Monday, 12 November 2018

Help from Henley

TWENTY families in Boroma, Somalia, affected by a tropical cyclone have received financial support from Henley.

Sixty people were killed, livestock drowned and crops, homes and infrastructure were destroyed in May.

A collection was held in Henley, which has a friendship link with Boroma, for new livestock.

Brig Malcolm Page said the first tranches of money had been distributed to women who had lost their sheep and goats.

He added: “The aim is to help them to rebuild their flocks as soon as possible.”

