Help from Henley

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Monday, 12 November 2018
TWENTY families in Boroma, Somalia, affected by a tropical cyclone have received financial support from Henley.
Sixty people were killed, livestock drowned and crops, homes and infrastructure were destroyed in May.
A collection was held in Henley, which has a friendship link with Boroma, for new livestock.
Brig Malcolm Page said the first tranches of money had been distributed to women who had lost their sheep and goats.
He added: “The aim is to help them to rebuild their flocks as soon as possible.”
12 November 2018
More News:
Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
A MAN has started his own 3D printing business ... [more]
Campaigner spreads quiet fireworks message on TV
THE woman who inspired the Henley Standard’s Ban ... [more]
Children’s centre at capacity for traditional and quiet fireworks displays
DOZENS of families attended the annual fireworks ... [more]
Halloween open garden raises £1,200 for boy’s cancer treatment
A COUPLE raised more than £1,200 for a boy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say