Street cleaner in £12,500 claim

A DISPUTE has broken out over the cost of street cleaning carried out in Henley town centre in the summer.

Contractor Dream Cleaners claims it is owed more than £12,500 by the town council on top of the £5,005 it has already been paid.

But the council says it did not authorise a higher payment for cleaning the whole town centre and ordered work to stop once it discovered this was continuing without agreement.

The dispute was revealed in a report, which has been seen by the Henley Standard, to a confidential meeting of the council on Tuesday.

It dates back to August when there were complaints about the condition of the pavements following the busy



visitor period that included Henley Royal Regatta and several weeks without rain.

The streets had not been deep cleaned for a year so the council contracted Dream Cleaners to carry out the work.

The council says it paid for only the town square and around the town hall to be cleaned.

But Jason Dwyer, who runs the company, says he also cleaned Bell Street, Hart Street, part of New Street, Thames Side and Duke Street to Greys Road but was not paid for this.

He has now submitted a claim for £12,617.45, saying the council gave him an annotated plan of the town showing the streets to be cleaned.

Mr Dwyer, who lives in Henley, says he initially contacted the council with an offer to deep clean Market Place followed by other parts of the town centre.

The report says a price of £4,280 was quoted and approved.

At the time, the council believed this was the cost of all the work but then discovered that in fact it was just for cleaning Market Place so it agreed to pay Mr Dwyer another £725 for cleaning around the town hall.

However, in his claim, Mr Dwyer says that as long as the council was happy with the results of his initial work he expected to continue cleaning the entire area outlined on a street map “on the same square meterage rate”.

He says: “After cleaning Market Square, the council confirmed that the results were satisfactory and supplied the claimant with an annotated plan of the town showing the streets to be cleaned.

“When the claimant was part way through cleaning the remaining streets, the claimant heard from a third party that Henley Town Council might have the wrong idea about the cost to clean the streets.”

Mr Dwyer stopped work and emailed town manager Helen Barnett. She responded by saying the council thought the quote was for cleaning the whole town centre.

Mr Dwyer adds: “It is at this point, but at no time before, that the council’s budget is mentioned, that being £11,000 a year for two cleans.”

The report by town clerk Janet Wheeler says that it wasn’t until three days after Ms Barnett’s response that the “same square meterage rate” was first mentioned.

However, it was of little use because the meterage length of the streets had not been supplied by Mr Dwyer.

“Henley Town Council had no information on which to raise a purchase order,” says Mrs Wheeler.

She says that in his original quote Mr Dwyer said he intended to start with the square and would then need to confirm a price for the rest of the streets.

He was given a map of the streets at the start of the project to help him work out the quote.

Mrs Wheeler says: “This is not a go-ahead to clean the streets of Henley at an unspecified price.

“We do not see how the claimant can pretend that he had a go-ahead without supplying a quote and receiving a purchase order.

“The claimant must have known that he would need another purchase order to clean the rest of the Henley streets.

“Email exchanges suggest that the claimant had machines on hire and he was desperate to continue cleaning rather than finalising the paperwork.

“The email from Helen Barnett is evidence that Henley Town Council had no idea what the cost was of the remaining work.

“The staff are not allowed to commission work on an ‘open cheque book’ philosophy. All works must be covered by a purchase order, as per the first two pieces of work.”

Mrs Wheeler also says Mr Dwyer failed to supply suitable health and safety documentation or evidence of public liability insurance.

“He was asked several times but failed to supply any paperwork,” she says.

“When he eventually supplied a public liability insurance certificate it was to a different company and had the name of a third party on it and it was dated August 20, 2018 — after the work had ceased.”

Mr Dwyer visited the town hall and was told to cease cleaning until he had supplied a proper quote.

Mrs Wheeler says he met her on August 10 and asked for £38,000 to carry on cleaning the rest of the streets immediately.

“He was informed that the officers do not have the power to award a contract of that value with first issuing the opportunity on the Contract Finders website — this is EU law,” she said.

On Tuesday, the council gave Mrs Wheeler authority to dispute the claim.