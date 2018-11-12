Cafe bids for licence

A COFFEE shop in Henley wants to be able to sell alcohol every day.

Drifters Coffee House in Duke Street has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for an 11am to 10pm premises licence.

The applicaton says there would be “strong management controls” over alcohol sales and “effective training” of staff.

CCTV system would be installed to monitor the entry and other parts of the premises.

The application adds: “We will not permit the sale of alcohol to drunk and intoxicated customers and will operate a zero tolerance policy on drugs.”

Henley Town Council’s planning committee has supported the application,

Drifters opened in February in the former Upstairs and Downstairs tea room which closed in July last year.