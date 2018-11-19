Monday, 19 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Phelps pays tribute to Leander Club's ambition

Phelps pays tribute to Leander Club's ambition

“LEANDER CLUB sets the gold standard and is a shining example of how ambitious clubs can be.”

That was the view of Annamarie Phelps, former chair of British Rowing, who was guest speaker at the club’s annual dinner when a packed house celebrated the year’s success.

Phelps, herself a former world champion, paid tribute to the Leander athletes who had won five events at the Fours Head earlier in the day. She also praised the club’s outreach programme, which started in the 1830s, when Leander sponsored many professional races, and has continued to the present day, with the club going out to local, non-rowing, state schools and drawing new young people into the sport.

Phelps’ presentation followed on from  Vicky Thornley, the Leander captain, who was able to list all the club’s successful athletes at world championships and Henley Royal Regatta, where Leander recorded their 200th Henley win in the club’s 200th year. Thornley said: “It’s been an amazingly successful year, and on behalf of the athletes I want to offer my thanks to the coaches, support staff and members.”

Overseeing proceedings on the night was Mike Sweeney, taking charge for the first time in his role as the new Leander president.

Sweeney paid tribute to his predecessor, Jeremy ‘Rass’ Randall, and offered the club’s thanks for his 40 years of service to Leander as athlete, secretary, treasurer, chairman, and finally president.  

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33