Car dealer acquires sports model manufacturer

HOFMANN’S of Henley has taken over a sports car manufacturer.

The Lotus dealer, which is based in Newtown Road, Henley, has acquired Proteus Sports & Racings Cars, which produces the Jaguar C-Type.

Proteus was owned by Nigel Forsyth until he died last year and since then his wife Linda and Chris Randall of Hofmann’s have been working together to continue producing the C-Type.

Mr Randall said: “I was lucky to have spent several years working alongside Nigel while assembling and distributing his wonderful cars. Nigel was a great businessman and friend and during our time working together we made many major improvements to the car.

“The business has never been in a better position to move forward, with a very well-resolved product and this deal gives us solidarity for a bright future.

“I can’t thank the team at Proteus enough for all their help during the transition.

“Of course this beautiful car will continue to be assembled at our premises in Henley.”

The C-Type is a contemporary interpretation of the classic Jaguar that won Le Mans in the Fifties.