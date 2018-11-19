Monday, 19 November 2018

Diabetics entitled to month’s free swimming

PEOPLE with diabetes can sign up for a month’s free swimming at Henley leisure centre.

The special offer from South Oxfordshire District Councils is to coincide with World Diabetes Day on Wednesday.

Would-be swimmers can register for the offer by calling 01235 422219 or emailing participation@
southandvale.gov.uk before November 30.

Once they have received confirmation, they can swim as many times as they like for a month free of charge. The scheme is part of the council’s GO Active Get Heathy programme to help people with diabetes take up physical activity.

Exercise is an important part of treatment as it improves heart health and lowers blood glucose levels and can improve sleep quality.

This is especially important for people with type 2 diabetes.

The offer is funded by the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning group and is also available at other council pools in the district.

