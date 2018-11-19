Henley and District Philatelic Society

MENTION the word “philately” and to some it evokes schoolday memories of sticking stamps in albums, possibly those of long-gone colonies such as Nyasaland or Belgian Congo.

To others, stamps have no relevance in this age of emails and Skype.

Yet philatelic societies continue to thrive and the hobby is aided by the availability of material from around the world through the medium of eBay and other auction websites.

That schooldays hobby has evolved, as evidenced by a recent meeting of Henley & District Philatelic Society, at which three members gave an eclectic series of presentations on travelling post offices, steam engines and Ghana.

Loosely, the three could be classed as marcophily, thematic and traditional, but all three served to relate the history of their subjects.

In these days, when it is quite difficult to find a static post office, it may be hard to imagine that, once upon a time, they were actually able to travel.

At the end of the 19th century, the Post Office entrusted the carriage of the mail to the private railway companies and it was sorted in special carriages during the journey.

The letters were postmarked with a special cancel, such as the Great Western Railway Night Down service.

The Travelling Post Office used to be a familiar night-time sight on Reading station’s platform 4 but the last British TPO service ran in 2004.

Marcophily is the specialist study of these and other postmarks and cancellations.

Traditional philately is what most of us began with before diversifying into more specialist collecting, often a specific country.

The presentation on Ghana was a good example, tracing the history of the former Gold Coast through independence and the coup that toppled President Kwame Nkrumah.

The presentation included topical newspaper cuttings and travel guides.

The early colonial stamps of course featured the Britsh monarch’s head.

The third presentation had a thematic basis. Steam engines are a popular theme for collectors and our member’s display traced the history of steam engines, beginning with George Stephenson’s Rocket.

This nostalgic display was accompanied by sound effects as the presenter attempted to reproduce the whistles, hoots, clickety-clacks and puffing sounds of these magnificent machines.

It is a feature of philately that issuing countries often display subjects from beyond their shores and the page on “Rocket” included stamps from Bulgaria, Poland, Cambodia and Cuba as well as Great Britain.

The display featured postcards, which are another branch of philately known as deltiology.

These presentations were the contribution of just three of our members and represent a fraction of the knowledge of the subject held by the wider membership.

