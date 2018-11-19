Monday, 19 November 2018

Children and staff remember together

A SERVICE of remembrance was held at Rupert House School in Henley on Friday.

Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector of Henley with Remenham, gave a blessing at the ceremony, which included a two-minute silence.

Head girl Bea Wingfield-Digby and reception pupil Owen Smith laid a wreath.

Each child in years two to six placed a cross in the ground, each one remembering a lost serviceman named in the book Bringing Them Home by amateur historian Mike Willoughby, from Woodcote.

Headmistress Clare Lynas said: “This year’s ceremony was particularly poignant, being the centenary of the Armistice.

“Our year six readers performed beautifully and it was particularly moving to hear our trumpeter, Andy Congdon, play the Last Post and Reveille in the open air.

“The pupils, even our nursery children, behaved immaculately. I am very grateful to Father Jeremy and to Mike Willoughby who came to support us.”

