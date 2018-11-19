Monday, 19 November 2018

Club joins Blades of Remembrance

A CEREMONY to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War was held at Henley Rowing Club.

The club, off Wargrave Road, was encouraged to take part in Blades of Remembrance by British Rowing.

Members held a two-minute silence at 11am on Sunday in front of the clubhouse and displayed their blades as a mark of respect for the members who lost their lives in war or served.

Club secretary Margaret Hall said juniors, seniors and masters took part and president Miriam Luke read out the six names of those who died.

They were Major Valentine Fleming, Sergeant William A S Baylis, R S M Arthur Collier, Lieutenant George Chalcraft, Private Sidney Victor Lock and 2nd Lieutenant Frank Henry Talbot.

The list was provided by amateur historian Mike Willoughby, from Woodcote.

Another 31 members of the club served in the conflict.

