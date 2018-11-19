Pupils perform classic musical at show in aid of Poppy Appeal

PUPILS from Gillotts School in Henley acted and performed music and poetry at a show to commemorate the First World War.

The children performed excerpts from Joan Littlewood’s Oh! What a Lovely War! at the Kenton Theatre in New Street on Saturday.

The show was staged in collaboration with the Royal British Legion, Henley Town Council and the Come and Sing Company in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

It began with John Green, chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Legion, reciting Laurence Binyon’s poem For the Fallen.

This was followed by highlights from the Sixties stage musical.

Singer Tom Appleton and pianist Ben Horden, of the Come and Sing Company, performed the six movements from George Butterworth’s classical interpretation of A E Houseman’s A Shropshire Lad.

This culminated in Is My Team Ploughing, a conversation between a dead man and his living friend.

Butterworth himself was a composer and soldier who died during the Battle of the Somme.

After an interval Henley Mayor Glen Lambert addressed the audience before the Mayor’s cadet Charlotte Searles recited Wilfred Owen’s Anthem for Doomed Youth.

There was then an audience singalong of some of the music that boosted troop morale during the war.

The songs included It’s a Long Way to Tipperary, Good-byee and Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit Bag.