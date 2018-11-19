Residents donate memorabilia to exhibition

AN exhibition honouring servicemen from Rotherfield Greys who died in the First World War was held over the weekend.

Villager Nick Digby organised the display in St Nicholas’s Church.

He said he wanted to commemorate the men, the families they left behind and the price that their generation paid for the freedom we enjoy today.

Villagers loaned family photographs, memorabilia and heirlooms for the exhibition, which also honoured nurses, policemen, diplomats and wives.

Mr Digby said: “We wanted to make it relevant to the village and the villagers. We wanted to look at the background of the people who live in the village today and find their war stories and memorabilia and they have contributed. I was pleasantly surprised with the amount of stories and material. The things people have hidden away in their attics is amazing.

“With the 100th anniversary of the war it’s important we remember.”

The exhibition included the diary of Grace Thomson, which included her observations on the Armistice on November 11, 1918. This was loaned by her descendant Dr Margaret Thomson, who lives in the village.

Also on display were medals, some poppies thought to be from the Thirties, and a pass to the Paris Peace Conference in 1919 belonging to chief security officer Basil Thomson. The names of the following appear on the village war memorial or they had a connection with Rotherfield Greys: Private Frederick Allen, Captain Geoffrey Makins, Captain Hugh Makins, Private Charles Nunn, Private Daniel Ansone Robinson, Sapper Herbert George Shurville, Lance Bombardier Albert George Sydney James Smith, Private Francis Albert Stanley, Private Richard Stanley, Lance Corporal Francis Tower (Frank) Weston, Private Joseph Edmund Willis, Corporal John Brind, Captain Arthur Duncombe Shafto, Corporal William John Rollings, Private Harold Bennett, Captain Hedley John A’ Bear, Private Reginald Budd Sumner and Private Edward Tipping.