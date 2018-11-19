Monday, 19 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Old military vehicles go on show

Old military vehicles go on show

A COLLECTION of military vehicles was on display in Henley on Saturday.

Owners drove their jeeps into Falaise Square for members of the public to get a closer look.

David Thatcher, of Gainsborough Road, Henley, and his son Josh brought along his 1943 Willys MB jeep.

He said the vehicles were more than 70 years old and it was a privilege to keep them in running order. “We have been doing this for 18 years,” he said. ”I think we owe a debt of gratitude to those who took part in these conflicts.

“I lost a cousin in Afghanistan and my father was in the D-Day landings. It should never be forgotten.”

Other exhibitors included Martin Sheldrake, manager of the Toad Hall garden centre, with his 1944 Willys Jeep.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33