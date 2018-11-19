Praise for plan to turn office into houses

PLANS to replace an office building in Henley with three houses have been backed by town councillors.

Jamie Smith has applied to build three two-bedroom houses with six parking spaces at the building in Reading Road, near Farm Road.

He says the development would deliver affordable homes and help first time buyers. Planning permission for two houses was granted last year but Mr Smith said the proposed layout was poor.

He said the site was in a sustainable location and the terrace would make good use of the area.

“The height, bulk and mass of the building would not be overbearing and window positions have been carefully considered to safeguard the privacy of adjoining neighbours,” he said.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee praised the design and recommended the application is approved by South Oxfordshire District Council.

The committee objected to plans for a loft conversion at a house in Albert Road.