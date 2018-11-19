Let's Get Down to Business: Steve Redgate, project manager for Laureate Gardens

STEVE REDGATE is project manager for Laureate Gardens, a development of 34 homes being built by Bowmer & Kirkland at the Townlands Memorial Hospital complex. The project also involves the restoration of the former workhouse, which is Grade II listed. Steve is from Nottinghamshire but he has been living in Henley since building work began a year ago. The development is scheduled for completion on August 6, 2019. Since coming to work in Henley Steve has rediscovered the joy of canoeing.

Describe your business

We are a quality builder of industrial and commercial educational properties as well as houses and flats.

How many people are employed on this project?

At any one time we have 60 to 70 people on site. The majority come from Reading, Slough and the villages around Henley. Specialist trades travel from further afield.

When did your career in construction begin?

I left school at 15 and became an apprentice at John Laing Construction.

What was your objective?

I was much more inclined towards a “hands-on” career than an academic one. I’ve now been in the building industry for 50 years. I’ve worked on many large projects, including a recent £25 million residential development in Sheffield. I spent quite a number of years building bridges over the A1, A46 and A50. Construction is a great trade and I’d like to dispel the myth that builders are “cowboys”. We are very proud of what we do.

Who and what influenced you?

My father was in the building trade and it was probably a case of following in his footsteps. I did think about becoming an architect but we were an ordinary working class family and where I was raised going to university was never an option.

Do you have a mentor or role model?

People I worked with when I was “on the tools” taught me a lot, especially about taking pride in what you do, no matter how small or insignificant it may be.

What would you do differently if could start again?

Not much other than getting more academic qualifications. Sometimes I regret not doing further education.

How is the construction business doing?

It gets better all the time and is constantly changing. We put great emphasis on health and safety compared with how we worked many years ago. Modern technology and materials continue to develop and improve the way we build. Here in Henley we are at the sharp end but we are backed up by a huge team comprising health and safety experts, human resources, buyers, planners, architects, accountants, mechanical and electrical consultants, warranty providers, structural engineers and, obviously, the clients.

How will you market this development?

Through Davis Tate, the leading local estate agent.

What’s the best thing about what you do?

Working as a team — the camaraderie on site is terrific. We have also developed a good relationship with neighbouring families. This is a massive project and it’s essential to be as considerate as possible towards people living nearby. Many of our workforce arrive on site at 7am in order to avoid the traffic but we don’t start using any machinery until 8am. Contractors are given a route to the site which is the least disruptive to other traffic. We aim to create as little impact as possible and to not upset anybody. Also it’s a privilege to be able to bring old and neglected historic buildings back to life and know they will still be around and giving pleasure for many years to come.

What’s the most challenging aspect?

Getting things done on time. Every day is a moving target.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

To treat people with respect regardless of what their job is. To me, the cleaner is as important as an architect.

What would you advise someone starting a business?

Whatever you do make sure it’s something you enjoy. Ask for advice and learn.

What three qualities are most important to success?

Passion, commitment and desire to achieve.

What’s the secret of your success?

I enjoy challenges. If anybody tells me something can’t be done I immediately begin thinking of ways to prove them wrong. Restoring old buildings is full of unforeseen challenges. I like doing crosswords for the same reason. When I was young my father told me that “nobody on earth is better than you and you’re not better than anyone else, we are all just better than others at different things”. That gave me the confidence to think that I could often do better than some of the people who were telling me what to do.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

I probably make mistakes every day but hopefully not major ones. The secret is to rectify mistakes as quickly as possible.

How organised are you?

Although my desk is full of paperwork, I always know where everything is and I am organised in my head.

How do you dress for work each day?

Comfortable clothing and a hard hat when I’m on site.

What can’t you do without every day?

A glass of red wine in the evening!

Lunch at your desk or going out?

Generally, it’s a sandwich on site.

Do you continue to study?

Not really, although I should do. I am hoping to enrol on a watercolour painting course at The Henley College.

What do you read?

I have just finished a book on the history of the old Henley workhouse, which was kindly given to me.

How are you planning for retirement?

Although I’m already 65, I haven’t even thought about it. Fortunately, I’m in good health.