Store freezers break down

A FREEZER aisle at the Tesco supermarket in Henley was out of action for several days last week due to a fault.

The equipment has only been in place at the Reading Road store for less than three months.

A customer contacted the Henley Standard on Thursday last week to complain after discovering the row of empty units while shopping.

“It is embarrassing,” he said.

The branding and product prices were still in place while yellow tubes had been placed on the ground next to the units to soak up any moisture that leaked.

Tesco staff had stuck a notice on every other freezer door apologising for the problem. The notice said: “Sorry. This fridge/freezer is not working. We are trying to get it fixed as soon as possible. Please ask a member of staff if you need any help.”

The notice then invited customers to give the supermarket chain any feedback via its website.

The Henley Standard contacted Tesco on Friday to ask for an explanation. The company finally responded on Monday afternoon to say that the freezers were working again.

A spokesman said they had been repaired following “a technical fault”.

He added: “We would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused whilst the freezers were out of order.”